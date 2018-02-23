USCIS Drops "Nation of Immigrants" From Mission Statement

The Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency amended its mission statement Thursday to no longer include the term “nation of immigrants” and said the change was not done at the direction of President Trump or the White House.

“The White House did not direct USCIS to change its mission statement. It was developed and debuted within the agency by USCIS Director Cissna during his first senior leadership conference with USCIS staff, and reflects the director’s guiding principles for the agency. The new mission statement also has the support of the secretary of Homeland Security,” a USCIS official told the Washington Examiner in an email.

The old mission statement read, “USCIS secures America’s promise as a nation of immigrants by providing accurate and useful information to our customers, granting immigration and citizenship benefits, promoting an awareness and understanding of citizenship, and ensuring the integrity of our immigration system.”

