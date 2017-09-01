USPS loses $1.46 for every package Amazon delivers

An old salesman joke: A salesman says, “We sell below cost.” A customer asks how he can do that. “Simple,” he says. “We buy below cost.”

For a day or so last week, Jeff Bezos passed Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. And that’s pretty much how he did it.

Bezos runs Amazon, which is primarily a shipping business. It relies on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver two-thirds of its packages. In many places now, it locates a depot near a post office, presorts the packages, and delivers them to the post office. The Postal Service, which has a monopoly on last-mile delivery, does the rest.

