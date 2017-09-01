USPS loses $1.46 for every package Amazon delivers

Image Credits: WFIU Public Radio / Flickr.

An old salesman joke: A salesman says, “We sell below cost.” A customer asks how he can do that. “Simple,” he says. “We buy below cost.”

For a day or so last week, Jeff Bezos passed Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. And that’s pretty much how he did it.

Bezos runs Amazon, which is primarily a shipping business. It relies on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver two-thirds of its packages. In many places now, it locates a depot near a post office, presorts the packages, and delivers them to the post office. The Postal Service, which has a monopoly on last-mile delivery, does the rest.

Read more


Related Articles

Trump Was Right: Ryan FINALLY Criticizes Antifa

Trump Was Right: Ryan FINALLY Criticizes Antifa

Globalism
Comments
UAE Ambassador Caught Creating Waiver Form For Sex With Young Girls

UAE Ambassador Caught Creating Waiver Form For Sex With Young Girls

Globalism
Comments

SPLC calls Army bases ‘confederate monuments’ that must be ‘taken down’

Globalism
Comments

Putin Adviser Warns Of Global Government Anti-Christ System

Globalism
Comments

Effort To Disbar Hillary Resisted By FBI

Globalism
Comments

Comments