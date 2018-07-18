USS Ford Enters 12-Month Upgrade Phase

The Navy is now integrating and preparing weapons systems for its advanced Ford aircraft carrier during a 12-month period called Post-Shakedown Availability (PSA)—one of several key final steps designed to prepare the ship for ocean warfare when the ship deploys in 2022.

While the Ford’s electromagnetic catapult, larger deck space and nuclear power technology are heavily emphasized in public discussion of the ship’s newer technologies, layered ship defenses, are commanding commensurate developmental attention – given the global threat environment.

This includes efforts to build in the latest interceptor missiles and close-range guns, such as the Evolved Sea Sparrow Block 2 (ESSM) and the Phalanx Close-In Weapons System (CIWS).

