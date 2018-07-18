USS Ford Enters 12-Month Upgrade Phase

Image Credits: United States of America MC3 Elizabeth Thompson/U.S. Navy / Wikimedia Commons.

The Navy is now integrating and preparing weapons systems for its advanced Ford aircraft carrier during a 12-month period called Post-Shakedown Availability (PSA)—one of several key final steps designed to prepare the ship for ocean warfare when the ship deploys in 2022.

While the Ford’s electromagnetic catapult, larger deck space and nuclear power technology are heavily emphasized in public discussion of the ship’s newer technologies, layered ship defenses, are commanding commensurate developmental attention – given the global threat environment.

This includes efforts to build in the latest interceptor missiles and close-range guns, such as the Evolved Sea Sparrow Block 2 (ESSM) and the Phalanx Close-In Weapons System (CIWS).

Read more

Also:


Related Articles

Trump: 'Some People Would Rather Go To War With Russia Than Get Along With Putin'

Trump: ‘Some People Would Rather Go To War With Russia Than Get Along With Putin’

World at War
Comments
Pentagon Eyes Quantum Computing for War in Space

Pentagon Eyes Quantum Computing for War in Space

World at War
Comments

North Korea Blasts Western Media, Assures Complete Denuclearization

World at War
Comments

The Globalist Elite Fears Peace, Wants War

World at War
Comments

Israel interceptor missile shoots down drone at Syrian frontier: witness

World at War
Comments

Comments