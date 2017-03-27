Utah drops legal minimum age for concealed carry permit to 18

Republican Gov. Gary Herbert last week signed a proposal into law that will allow 18-20 year olds in Utah to apply to carry a concealed handgun.

The new law, which passed as HB 198 with broad support, establishes a provisional permit system that those at least 18 but not yet 21 can use to carry a concealed handgun. In a press conference prior to the signing, Hebert compared it to military service.

“Juxtapose that over people we put in the military to carry M16s and other weapons with the intent of defending our freedoms and killing people,” said the Governor. “If they’re old enough to do that they’re probably old enough to get some training and carry a concealed weapon.”

