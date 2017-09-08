Utah Nurse’s Arrest Over Refusing Blood Draw Investigated by FBI

Prosecutors have asked the FBI to join an investigation into the rough arrest of a Utah nurse after video of her being dragged screaming from a hospital drew widespread condemnation, authorities said Thursday.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill is overseeing a criminal investigation into officers involved in the handcuffing of nurse Alex Wubbels. He is asking for FBI help in part because his office can’t prosecute possible civil rights violations like wrongful arrest, Gill said.

“This is a very important issue, and it’s of great concern in our community,” he said. A federal probe could also look for any larger systematic problems that contributed to the arrest, Gill said.

The FBI opened its own civil rights review after the video surfaced last week and has agreed to assist the county investigation, FBI spokeswoman Sandra Yi Barker said.

