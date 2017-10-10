Utah Police Officer who Dragged Screaming Nurse is Fired

The Utah police officer who was filmed forcibly arresting a nurse who refused to let officers take a blood sample from an unconscious patient has been fired, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

A Salt Lake City Police spokesman told the AP that police chief Mike Brown decided to fire the officer on Tuesday after an investigation into the incident.

The officer, Detective Jeff Payne, was caught on film dragging a crying nurse out of the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City after she prevented law enforcement from taking blood from an unconscious patient.

The nurse, Alex Wubbels, told officers they needed a warrant, the patient’s consent, or for police to arrest the patient in order to draw blood.

Read more

RELATED: Shock Footage: Police Drag Nurse Attempting to Protect Patient from Unauthorized Blood Draw