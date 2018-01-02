Utah Senator Orrin Hatch to Retire at End of Year

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, the most senior Republican in the Senate, announced Tuesday he intends to retire at the end of his term.

“When the president visited Utah last month, he said I was a fighter,” Hatch said in a video posted on his Twitter account. “I was an amateur boxer in my youth and I’ve brought that fighting spirit with me to Washington, but every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves and for me that time is soon approaching.

“After much prayer and discussion with family and friends, I’ve decided to retire at the end of this term,” Hatch said.

An announcement from Senator Orrin G. Hatch. #utpol pic.twitter.com/UeItaLjR3j — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) January 2, 2018

