Utah Senator Orrin Hatch to Retire at End of Year

Image Credits: Michael Jolley, Flickr.

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, the most senior Republican in the Senate, announced Tuesday he intends to retire at the end of his term.

“When the president visited Utah last month, he said I was a fighter,” Hatch said in a video posted on his Twitter account. “I was an amateur boxer in my youth and I’ve brought that fighting spirit with me to Washington, but every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves and for me that time is soon approaching.

“After much prayer and discussion with family and friends, I’ve decided to retire at the end of this term,” Hatch said.

Read more


Related Articles

Representative From Tennessee Attacks Trump's Family

Representative From Tennessee Attacks Trump’s Family

Government
Comments
Why Rex Tillerson Isn't Leaving

Why Rex Tillerson Isn’t Leaving

Government
Comments

10 Ways the Trump Administration Beat Back Excessive Regulation in 2017

Government
Comments

Labor Department eyes drug test rule for unemployment pay

Government
Comments

Congressman Steve King Seeks Citizenship Question On U.S. Census Form

Government
Comments

Comments