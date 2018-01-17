Utilities, Mining Boost U.S. Industrial Production

Image Credits: Balon Greyjoy / Wikimedia Commons.

U.S. industrial production increased more than expected in December as unseasonably cold weather at the end of the month boosted demand for heating, but manufacturing output barely rose, pointing to moderate growth in the industrial sector.

Strong demand for utilities bolsters expectations of an acceleration in consumer spending in the fourth quarter, which could prompt analysts to raise their economic growth estimates for the October-December period.

The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday industrial output surged 0.9 percent last month also buoyed by robust gains in mining production after slipping 0.1 percent in November.

Read more


Related Articles

Why California Has the Nation's Worst Poverty Rate

Why California Has the Nation’s Worst Poverty Rate

Economy
Comments
Apple to Invest $350 Billion in U.S.

Apple to Invest $350 Billion in U.S.

Economy
Comments

Bitcoin Crashes Below $10,000, Losing Over Half Its Value Since Last Month’s Record

Economy
Comments

Bitcoin slumps to $10,000, half its peak price, as regulatory fears grow

Economy
Comments

Communist Heaven: Starving Venezuelans Beat Cow To Death With Rock

Economy
Comments

Comments