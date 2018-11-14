Utopia On The Horizon As California Dems Gain Veto-Proof Majority

From AP:
Democrats have won two Republican-held California state Senate seats in the Central Valley, giving the party veto-proof supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature.
Vote totals updated since Election Day made winners Monday of Melissa Hurtado and Assemblywoman Anna Caballero.
Hurtado won the open 12th District seat while Caballero defeated Republican Sen. Andy Vidak in the neighboring 14th District. Both are in the Fresno area. Vidak, of Hanford, has held the seat since a special election in 2013.
The victories give Democrats a two-thirds advantage in the 40-member Senate. The party also has that advantage in the 80-seat Assembly. The party also holds every statewide office, led by Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom.
Two-thirds majorities allow Democrats to raise taxes, suspend legislative rules and override vetoes without Republican votes.
All the state Assembly seats and half the Senate seats were up for grabs in the election. Democrats tried to capitalize on California voters’ strong opposition to Republican President Donald Trump and opposed GOP-led efforts to repeal last year’s gas and vehicle tax hikes that annually raise $5 billion to support transportation improvements. The ballot measure failed last week.
Tens of thousands of votes remained to be counted after Election Day. As they were tallied, Hurtado and Caballero outpaced their rivals.
Hurtado, a Sanger city councilwoman, held an 8,000-vote lead in the district that includes all or parts of Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties.
It’s remarkable how the late votes always break hard for the Democrats!
Again, every single house, senate and gov race – EVERY one without exception – has moved all in ONE direction since election night. I just can't understand statistically how that happens.
Here’s what Californians have to look forward to.
Full legalization of HIV/AIDS transmission. The California legislature recently made it a misdemeanor and not a felony to intentionally infect someone with HIV, look for them to decriminalize it altogether.
Wildfires will continue to expand as environmentalists demand we protect the habitats of birds and rodents rather than human beings.
There will be an end to Drumpf’s racist politics of division and all will live as one, as the ACLU’s Luis Nolasco demonstrated last year at a city council meeting in Rialto:
Life-long public servants, such as former Republican Rep Dana Rohrabacher of Orange County, will be labeled traitors and a Russkie agents and “late votes” will come in to ensure they lose their seats.
This is how politics will be done instead:
DEM CANDIDATE YOUNGSUN "SUNNY" PARK @sunnypark STEALING REPUBLICAN OPPONENTS SIGNS! Anything to cheat, slander, lie and steal this PARTY OF CRIME will do! pic.twitter.com/Zm25tomyqk
Criticizing “protected groups” will be officially outlawed and illegal aliens will be given the right to vote.
Poverty will be solved after Democrats give everyone their own home:
San Francisco will continue getting better and better by the day:
Russ street school zone Bessie Carmichael parents and students, residents and families, leaving needles behind, bodies lying on the ground. This is not homeless. This is abuse and taking advantage of a system that needs a new approach. Do something. The natives are restless. pic.twitter.com/4R1bW23Cr1
The drug problem will no doubt be solved once Democrats secure much needed “funding”:
Real street talk pic.twitter.com/PJbuellidm
The crime problem will be a relic of the past!
…and the streets will be cleaner than ever!
The future is bright, folks!
As Democrat presidential hopeful Kamala Harris says, “California represents the future!”