Utopia On The Horizon As California Dems Gain Veto-Proof Majority

Democrats have won two Republican-held California state Senate seats in the Central Valley, giving the party veto-proof supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature.

Vote totals updated since Election Day made winners Monday of Melissa Hurtado and Assemblywoman Anna Caballero.

Hurtado won the open 12th District seat while Caballero defeated Republican Sen. Andy Vidak in the neighboring 14th District. Both are in the Fresno area. Vidak, of Hanford, has held the seat since a special election in 2013.

The victories give Democrats a two-thirds advantage in the 40-member Senate. The party also has that advantage in the 80-seat Assembly. The party also holds every statewide office, led by Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom.

Two-thirds majorities allow Democrats to raise taxes, suspend legislative rules and override vetoes without Republican votes.

All the state Assembly seats and half the Senate seats were up for grabs in the election. Democrats tried to capitalize on California voters’ strong opposition to Republican President Donald Trump and opposed GOP-led efforts to repeal last year’s gas and vehicle tax hikes that annually raise $5 billion to support transportation improvements. The ballot measure failed last week.

Tens of thousands of votes remained to be counted after Election Day. As they were tallied, Hurtado and Caballero outpaced their rivals.

Hurtado, a Sanger city councilwoman, held an 8,000-vote lead in the district that includes all or parts of Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties.