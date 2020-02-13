UVA Says 'Multicultural Student Center' is Open to All Races After "Too Many White People" Rant Goes Viral

The University of Virginia has released a statement clarifying that its ‘Multicultural Student Center’ is open to students of all ethnicities after a video rant by a black student claiming there were “too many white people” went viral.

As we reported yesterday, a video released by Young America’s Foundation shows a black woman telling other students, “Public service announcement, excuse me, if y’all didn’t know this is the MMC and frankly there are just too many white people in here, and this is a space for people of color.”

Leftists at the University of Virginia are dictating who is and who isn’t allowed in the new Multicultural Student Center. “Frankly there is just too many white people in here, and this is a space for people of color.” This kind of racist intolerance is NOT multicultural. pic.twitter.com/XkefKqfqLA — YAF (@yaf) February 12, 2020

This contradicted the UVA’s own website, which stated that the facilities at the ‘Multicultural Student Center’ “are open to everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, ability, ethnic or national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Following the controversy, the University released another statement re-affirming this position.

“In order to foster the diversity of experience and ideas that make UVA a great and good place to study and work, these centers are open to all members of the University community,” the University wrote.

UVA this month introduced four new and expanded student centers in Newcomb Hall. Since the opening, some questions have been raised regarding the scope or inclusivity of these centers and their missions. UVA provided the following statement on Feb. 12 to address these questions: pic.twitter.com/BJ3LZCvIrE — UVA (@UVA) February 12, 2020

So although some of its students may support racial segregation in the name of progressivism, thankfully the UVA doesn’t.

However, according to a report in the Cavalier Daily, “Several other students tweeted in solidarity with the student in the video, saying that white people did not frequently visit the MSC when it was located in the basement of Newcomb Hall.”

This begs the question; If white people rarely even visit the center, how many white people is “too many white people”?

