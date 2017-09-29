V-22 Osprey goes down in Syria, possibly destroyed

Image Credits: D. Miller / Flickr.

A V-22 has gone down in Syria, injuring two service member sometime on Thursday, a defense official confirmed to USNI News on Friday.

The V-22 that was operating in support of the ongoing Operation Inherent Resolve mission against ISIS forces suffered a “hard landing,” according to the official.

The downing resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to two unidentified service member. Other press reports indicate the aircraft was operating from a coalition ground base and was destroyed following the hard landing.

Read more


Related Articles

South Korean Luxury Skyscraper Complex Prepares Residents For War Scenarios

South Korean Luxury Skyscraper Complex Prepares Residents For War Scenarios

World at War
Comments
North Korean Propaganda Shows US Soldiers Soldiers Throwing Babies In Wells

North Korean Propaganda Shows US Soldiers Soldiers Throwing Babies In Wells

World at War
Comments

Hawaii Delegation, Security Experts at Crossroads on Defense Against North Korea

World at War
Comments

FBI Director Warns Terrorist Groups Could Soon Launch Drone Attack Against U.S.

World at War
Comments

North Korea Releases Cartoon Teaching Children To Destroy American Imperialists

World at War
Comments

Comments