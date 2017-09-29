V-22 Osprey goes down in Syria, possibly destroyed

A V-22 has gone down in Syria, injuring two service member sometime on Thursday, a defense official confirmed to USNI News on Friday.

The V-22 that was operating in support of the ongoing Operation Inherent Resolve mission against ISIS forces suffered a “hard landing,” according to the official.

The downing resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to two unidentified service member. Other press reports indicate the aircraft was operating from a coalition ground base and was destroyed following the hard landing.

