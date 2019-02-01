VA Gov Northam Yearbook Page Features Men in Blackface, KKK Outfits

A photo featuring a man outfitted in blackface and another in a KKK robe appears on a yearbook page dedicated to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, according to reports Friday.

The page reportedly comes from the governor’s 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook.

The Virginian-Pilot reports:

On the half-page set aside for Northam, there is a headshot of him in a jacket and tie, a photo of him in a cowboy hat and boots and a third of him sitting casually on the ground, leaning against a convertible.

The fourth photo on the half-page has two people, one wearing white Ku Klux Klan robes and a hood, the other with his face painted black. The person with the black face is also wearing a white hat, black jacket, white shirt with a bow tie and plaid pants. Both are holding canned drinks.



Credit: The Virginian-Pilot

It should be noted it’s not clear who the people in the photo are, but a quote belonging to Northam which appears below the photo states: “There are more old drunks than old doctors in this world so I think I’ll have another beer.”

Members of the Virginia GOP Friday demanded Northam resign, or offer an explanation for the photo.

“Racism has no place in Virginia. These pictures are wholly inappropriate. If Governor Northam appeared in blackface or dressed in a KKK robe, he should resign immediately,” Republican chairman Jack Wilson stated.

Virginia House Majority Leader Ryan T. McDougle similarly slammed the photo as a “deeply disturbing and offensive photograph in need of an immediate explanation from the governor.”

The discovery comes days after Gov. Northam made controversial remarks supporting legislation that would essentially allow abortions after birth.

This is horrific. Dem Gov. Ralph Northam, a pediatrician himself, is defending born-alive abortions: “The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired.”pic.twitter.com/3AxXlBhImQ — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 30, 2019

“The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired,” Northam said, attempting to explain legislation put forth by Virginia Del. Kathy Tran.

The remarks which appeared to endorse post-birth abortion sparked GOP furor, with even President Trump tweeting out that “Democrats are becoming the Party of late term abortion.”