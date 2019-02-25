VA Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax: I'm Victim Of 'Terror Lynching'

Image Credits: fairfaxforlg.com.

Justin Fairfax, the lieutenant governor of Virginia accused of raping two women, is now saying if he’s impeached from office, he would be the victim of a modern-day “terror lynching.”

In a speech Sunday, the Democrat implored his fellow lawmakers not to remove him.

“I’ve heard much about anti-lynching on the floor of this very Senate, where people were not given any due process whatsoever, and we rue that,” Fairfax said.

“And we talk about hundreds, at least 100 terror lynchings that have happened in the Commonwealth of Virginia under those very same auspices. And yet we stand here in a rush to judgment with nothing but accusations and no facts and we decide that we are willing to do the same thing,” Fairfax said concerning the criminal accusations against him.

Read more


Related Articles

Supreme Court to Decide if World War I Memorial 'Peace Cross' Can Stand

Supreme Court to Decide if World War I Memorial ‘Peace Cross’ Can Stand

U.S. News
Comments
American Hostage in Yemen 'Reunited' With Family: Trump

American Hostage in Yemen ‘Reunited’ With Family: Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Colorado Law Allowing 16-Year-Olds To Pre-Register To Vote May Become Model For U.S.

U.S. News
Comments

Gov. Cuomo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Sign ‘Red Flag’ Gun Control Bill

U.S. News
Comments

Financial Strategist “Shocked” by Degeneration of San Francisco

U.S. News
Comments

Comments