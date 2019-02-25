VA Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax: I'm Victim Of 'Terror Lynching'

Justin Fairfax, the lieutenant governor of Virginia accused of raping two women, is now saying if he’s impeached from office, he would be the victim of a modern-day “terror lynching.”

In a speech Sunday, the Democrat implored his fellow lawmakers not to remove him.

“I’ve heard much about anti-lynching on the floor of this very Senate, where people were not given any due process whatsoever, and we rue that,” Fairfax said.

“And we talk about hundreds, at least 100 terror lynchings that have happened in the Commonwealth of Virginia under those very same auspices. And yet we stand here in a rush to judgment with nothing but accusations and no facts and we decide that we are willing to do the same thing,” Fairfax said concerning the criminal accusations against him.

