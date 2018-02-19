VA Seeks Non-Opioid Treatments to Combat Drug Crisis

Image Credits: aloisiocostalatge / Pixabay.

Last month, the Department of Veterans Affairs released opioid prescription rates for every hospital in its system.

At the Hampton Medical Center, the rate dropped from 15 percent to 8 percent from 2012 to 2017.

The public release aims to show the agency’s turnaround since before 2012, when problems at veteran hospitals in places such as Tomah, Wisc. — which some veterans called Candy Land for its liberal issuance of opioids from 2004 to 2012 — made the VA emblematic of the larger opioid epidemic that still rages across the United States.

Read more


Related Articles

Will Microbots Be The End Of Humanity?

Will Microbots Be The End Of Humanity?

Health
Comments
Trump officials move to expand non-ObamaCare insurance plans

Trump officials move to expand non-ObamaCare insurance plans

Health
Comments

More Newborns Dying in West, Central Africa as ‘World Fails Poorest Babies’

Health
Comments

Kentucky AG Accuses Distributer of Contributing To Opioid Epidemic

Health
Comments

Big Tech Trying to Save the Tech “Addicts” They’ve Created

Health
Comments

Comments