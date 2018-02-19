VA Seeks Non-Opioid Treatments to Combat Drug Crisis

Last month, the Department of Veterans Affairs released opioid prescription rates for every hospital in its system.

At the Hampton Medical Center, the rate dropped from 15 percent to 8 percent from 2012 to 2017.

The public release aims to show the agency’s turnaround since before 2012, when problems at veteran hospitals in places such as Tomah, Wisc. — which some veterans called Candy Land for its liberal issuance of opioids from 2004 to 2012 — made the VA emblematic of the larger opioid epidemic that still rages across the United States.

Read more