VA Terminates Another Whistle-Blower

The Department of Veterans Affairs has terminated another whistle-blower.

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri (PBVAMC) sent a termination notice to Dr. Dale Klein on last Tuesday.

“In connection with the proposed removal dated May 22, 2017, a decision has been made to discharge you from federal employment effective August 22, 2017,” a termination letter written by Dr. Michael Adelman, the Veteran Integrated Services Network (VISN) 4 director and the deciding officer on Dr. Klein’s case, stated.

Klein was terminated ostensibly for failure to follow orders, but his attorneys at the Whistleblower Law Firm are crying foul, stating that it was whistle-blower retaliation.

