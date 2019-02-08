Vaccinating against chickenpox often causes shingles, even in children

Like all diseases, chickenpox takes a lot of joy out of childhood. When he gets it, he can’t learn more at school, enjoy the sunshine, or even explore the great outdoors.

However, if you think that getting a shot for chickenpox solves the problem, think again. According to researchers from Harvard Medical School, healthy children who were vaccinated for chickenpox developed shingles soon after. The study, published in the journal Pediatric Dermatology, looked at case studies of shingles that were first thought to be skin rashes.

Shingles and chickenpox are cut from the same cloth

Both shingles and chickenpox come from the varicella-zoster virus. When a person first comes in contact with the virus, usually by touching or breathing it in, it results to “itchy, fluid-filled blisters” that result to scabs – the common symptoms of chickenpox.

