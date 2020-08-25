Vaccine Globalism: One Shot To Rule Them All

As Dr. Fauci denounces Trump’s Coronavirus vaccine, the World Health Organization has a plan to provide the globe with an “approved” shot.

In June, OTN wrote:

“In an unprecedented move, mainstream media will likely cover adverse effects of President Trump’s Coronavirus vaccine and denounce “vaccine nationalism”.

After Trump cut ties with the World Health Organization, Bill Gates and the WHO expressed “disappointment” in the United States, saying that they will continue to work with Gates to develop a vaccine for Coronavirus.”

Now, the narrative is being rolled out.

Dr. Fauci is now denouncing President Trump’s vaccine plan, commenting that, “We would hope that nothing interferes with the full demonstration that a vaccine is safe and effective“.

Trump’s rushed coronavirus vaccine has been called “dangerous” by multiple MSM outlets while the World Health Organization is denouncing “vaccine nationalism”.

What does this mean?

The WHO – along with Bill Gates GAVI Alliance – wants to be the sole provider and distributor of the “proven” Covid-19 vaccine to the entire world.

As Science mag reports:

“…the World Health Organization and other international organizations have set up a system to accelerate and equitably distribute vaccines, the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) Facility, which seeks to entice rich countries to sign on by reducing their own risk that they’re betting on the wrong vaccine candidates.”

Vaccine globalists will get their way if free nations don’t fight back.



The lockdowns are destroying the economy and bringing small business owners to commit suicide.

