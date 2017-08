Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

A legal process has been initiated for a 5 year moratorium on childhood vaccines until tests can be conducted.

You can help by commenting on the FDA.

Go to regulations.org, enter FDA-2017-P-4500 and comment.

This is not merely an internet petition, or a White House petition (although one has been started) but the beginning of a basis to take legal action — and we have a sympathetic ear in President Trump.

Ralph Fucetola explains.