Valet Entries Prove Paddock Checked In 3 Days Before Date Given by Authorities

Valet entries from Mandalay Bay prove that gunman Stephen Paddock checked in on September 25th, three days before the official date given by authorities for when he checked in, September 28.

Reporter Laura Loomer obtained an image from inside the Mandalay Bay valet center which shows Paddock’s car was first logged on September 25. Below the computer display a hand written note is also visible that states “Stephen Paddock 9/25-10/2.”

According to Loomer’s source, the note was written by an FBI agent when he asked valet staff to provide details of all in-out times for Paddock’s vehicle.

According to Loomer, the picture “proves (the) FBI misled public about #StephenPaddock’s check in date.”

According to official sources, Paddock didn’t check in until September 28, three days before the massacre.

Loomer also points out that the license plate number given out by authorities after the shooting, 19D-401, does not match with the license plate of Paddock’s Chrysler Pacifica Touring, which is 79D-401.

Loomer tells Infowars her source claims that the FBI has since deleted the records.

As we previously reported, room service hotel receipts also show that Paddock was dining with another guest on September 27, the day before authorities said he checked in.

It is not known why authorities maintain that Paddock checked in on September 28 when these two separate pieces of evidence clearly show that he checked in three days before.

As we reported earlier, despite officials asserting they have yet to recover any information that suggests Paddock’s rampage was politically motivated, a former Trump campaign official claims that Paddock made an ISIS tape and that authorities are not releasing the fact that the shooting was a terrorist attack.

