Van Jones on Election Results: My Heart is Breaking!

CNN political commentator Van Jones called the midterm election results “heartbreaking” on Tuesday night as Republicans won two key U.S. Senate seats.

Republican Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn is projected to win her Senate race against Democrat Phil Bredesen while Republican Mike Braun ousted Democratic incumbent Sen. Joe Donnelly in Indiana.

“This is heartbreaking,” Jones said. “It’s heartbreaking. The hope has been that antibodies would kick in. That this sort of infestation of hatred and division would draw a response from the American people, really in both parties, to say, ‘no.’”

“That does not seem to be happening tonight,” Jones admitted. “It’s not a blue wave but it’s still a blue war. We’ve gotta continue the fight forward.”

