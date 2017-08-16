Vandals spray paint 'f*** law' on the Lincoln Memorial: Thug defaces DC landmark with red graffiti

The Lincoln Memorial in DC has been defaced after a week of statues being vandalized around the US.

The National Park Service says they discovered one of the pillars on the Lincoln Memorial with ‘F**k law’ spray painted in red at around 4.30am on Tuesday.

It wasn’t the only vandal attack on the National Mall Tuesday. The NPS also found undecipherable silver graffiti on a map of the Smithsonian Museum.

The defacing of the Lincoln Memorial is just the latest attack on monuments in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville over the weekend.

