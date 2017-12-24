Vanity Fair brutally mocks Hillary: ‘What the HELL Happened?’ — ‘Time to move on’

If Hillary Clinton runs again for president in 2020, there’s one publication that is not likely to support her: Vanity Fair.

A number of editors appear in a video released on Saturday and mock the failed Democratic candidate.

Maybe it's time for Hillary Clinton to take up a new hobby in 2018 pic.twitter.com/sbE78rA5At — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 23, 2017

Recommending some hobbies for Hillary in 2018, one says, “It’s time to start working on your sequel to your book, ‘What Happened’ — ‘What the HELL Happened?’”

“Get someone on your tech staff to disable autofill on your iPhone so that typing in ‘F’ doesn’t become ‘Form exploratory committee for 2020,” another said brutally.

Another adds, “You know how on Anderson Cooper you were telling him about alternate nostril breathing? You seem really adept,” she said, in a coaching sort of tone. “You should try teaching a class,” she added, apparently hoping Hillary will do anything but run again.

A woman urged Hillary to go back to the woods, a place she was seen regularly after the election.

“How else are you going to meet unsuspecting hikers?” she asked.

Another urged Hillary to “Take up a hobby in the new year. Volunteer work, knitting, improv comedy, literally anything that will keep you from running again.”

An editor urged the failed candidate to “put away her James Comey voodoo doll.”

He added, “It’s a year later and time to move on.”

The editors ended the video by offering cheers to Hillary.