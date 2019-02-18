Vans Store Employee Fired After Telling 14-Year-Old ‘F*ck You’ For Wearing MAGA Hat


A Vans store employee at the Oak Park Mall in Overland Park, Kansas was terminated after saying “f*ck you” to a 14-year-old customer who wore a red MAGA hat into the store.

The incident occurred on Sunday and its aftermath was recorded and posted to social media. In a video, the teenager’s mother confronts the employee, then takes the issue up with the store manager.

“He did nothing to you,” the mother told the employee. “What did you say to my son, to my 14-year-old?”

“I’m sure he’s heard it before,” the employee responded.

“Where’s your manager?” she said. “Let’s go.”

Read more


Related Articles

Trump Slams "Illegal And Treasonous" Deep Staters

Trump Slams “Illegal And Treasonous” Deep Staters

U.S. News
Comments
Deranged Leftist Pulls Gun on Trump Supporter For Wearing MAGA Hat

Deranged Leftist Pulls Gun on Trump Supporter For Wearing MAGA Hat

U.S. News
Comments

Rosenstein Was Counting Votes on 25th Amendment Effort for Trump’s Removal

U.S. News
comments

Pelosi Deletes Sympathetic Tweet For Jussie Smollett

U.S. News
comments

Anthony Weiner Released from Prison, Will Register as Sex Offender

U.S. News
comments

Comments