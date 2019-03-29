Varoufakis: May's Deal is a document of defeat

Greek economist and former Finance Minister, Yanis Varoufakis, was not pulling any punches last night as he absolutely destroyed Theresa May’s bad EU deal.

Varoufakis, who has more experience dealing with the European Union than most, pointed out the soft UK approach taken during last night’s Question Time.

He described a big flaw in the government’s strategy as “failing to recognise Michel Barnier, when he announced the two-phased negotiation process, was issuing a declaration of hostilities against the government which they never ever saw coming.

@YanisVaroufakis tears May's deal to shreds: "Whether you're a Brexiteer or Remainer, this is a deal a nation signs only when it has been defeated in war. It's not a deal which is fit for purpose for any sovereign country."

