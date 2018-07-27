Vast Majority Of Americans Won’t Vote For A Socialist, New Poll Finds

If socialist candidates are the future of the Democratic Party, that future won’t be too bright, if the findings of a new Hill.TV/Harris X American Barometer poll hold true.

Seventy-six percent of respondents in a recent survey said they would not vote for a “socialist candidate,” while 24 percent of those polled said they have no problem with the hypothetical candidate.

Those results conflict with Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez’s prediction that young politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — a dues-paying member of New York City’s chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America — represent his party’s “future.”

Ocasio-Cortez beat Rep. Joe Crowley, the fourth-ranking Democrat, in a June primary.

Other primary candidates, like Maine Democratic Senate candidate Zak Ringelstein, who is challenging Sen. Angus King, are running as Democratic Socialists.

