Vast Majority of Under-35 Italians Now Oppose Mass Migration

A poll has revealed that 65 percent of Italians under the age of 35 are against mass migration with some wanting to limit the number of migrants flowing into the country while others want the rate reduced to zero.

The poll, conducted by polling firm Ixè, shows that Italian youth are less and less positive about mass migration into the country with only 35 percent saying they approved of it. Forty percent of the respondents said that they wanted much stricter controls on migrant flows while 20 percent claimed to want migration stopped entirely, La Stampa reports.

President of Ixè Roberto Weber said that the results in the older age groups are even more starkly against mass migration. “Among the older age groups these numbers increase, people tend to be even more distrustful towards foreigners,” he said.

