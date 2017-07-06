Vatican Rocked: Police Raid Drug-fuelled Gay Orgy at Cardinal's Apartment

Vatican police have raided a cardinal’s apartment where a drug-fuelled homosexual orgy was taking place.

Police entered an apartment at the former palace of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (or Holy Office) last month, not far from the Vatican City.

The occupant of the apartment is alleged to be a priest who serves as a secretary to cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio, the head of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts and a personal adviser to the Pope.

According to the paper, neighbours became suspicious before complaining about irregular behaviour of those coming and going at the apartment.

