Vault 7: CIA Used Fake Updates to Spy on Fellow US Intelligence Agencies

Image Credits: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images.

Wikileaks has released new files part of the Vault 7 series it claims it obtained from the CIA. The files dumped online yesterday reveal details about the inner workings of a biometrics system developed by the CIA, and which the agency has provided to various liaison services, such as the DHS, FBI, and NSA.

Documents details a tool named ExpressLane that the CIA uses to ensure that fellow liaison agencies share the collected biometrics with the CIA.

ExpressLane used to keep US liaison agencies in check

According to the files, the CIA designed its biometrics database in such a way that the entire system ceases to work after six months if a CIA operative doesn’t visit the liaison agency to install an update.

This update does not take place. The CIA operative that visits these liaison agencies inserts a USB device that runs the ExpressLane tool.

