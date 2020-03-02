Vegan Demands Neighbors Shut Windows While Cooking Meat, Only BBQ Veggies

A vegan in California was slammed for asking their carnivorous neighbors to close their windows while cooking meat indoors.

Posting in the Nextdoor app, a social media platform where residents can anonymously sound off on happenings in their neighborhood, the “vegan runner” claimed nighttime runs had become problematic due to the “smells of folks cooking meat.”

“Several nights a week I’m out running around dinnertime and when people have their windows open I can smell what they are cooking,” ranted the scent-observant herbivore in the app.

“I’ve noticed a sharp uptick recently in smells of folks cooking meat and it can be quite overpowering,” the vegan admitted.

Noting this time of year is “always hard for me,” the “plant-based” runner offered solutions for their “animal-cooking” neighbors, including shutting their windows so as to trap the delicious aroma, and only barbecuing veggies outdoors.

“Quite honestly the odor is offensive and I’m hoping our community can have some empathy for its #plantbased neighbors by closing their windows if they are cooking meat and only putting vegetables on their bbq,” the nagging runner stated.

The post was slammed on Twitter, where people criticized the entitled runner for attempting to force their lifestyle on everyone else.

As a carnivore bbq chef, it’s always hard for me this time of year when the weather starts warming up and vegan runners start running by my windows. — Matt Field (@mattfield) February 29, 2020 Can you imagine the world under domination by these types? — PARTYofTRUMP (@grapenutpudding) February 29, 2020 must be tough to smell all that deluscious meat that other people get to enjoy — (@TheGiftOfMayhem) February 29, 2020 So… plant based meats don't smell like meat? Vegan runner can't know what these people are cooking — Lean wit it, Smock wit it (@MoreOrLessAMess) February 29, 2020 “I don’t want to be a stereotype” at the end of a multi paragraph whine about how hard it is being vegan. This is performance art — Josh McLean (@RadioMcLean) February 29, 2020 Vegetarian here. This guy sucks — Jon Uleis (@MovingToTheSun) February 29, 2020

