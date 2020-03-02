Vegan Demands Neighbors Shut Windows While Cooking Meat, Only BBQ Veggies

Image Credits: mphillips007 / Getty Images.

A vegan in California was slammed for asking their carnivorous neighbors to close their windows while cooking meat indoors.

Posting in the Nextdoor app, a social media platform where residents can anonymously sound off on happenings in their neighborhood, the “vegan runner” claimed nighttime runs had become problematic due to the “smells of folks cooking meat.”

“Several nights a week I’m out running around dinnertime and when people have their windows open I can smell what they are cooking,” ranted the scent-observant herbivore in the app.

“I’ve noticed a sharp uptick recently in smells of folks cooking meat and it can be quite overpowering,” the vegan admitted.

Noting this time of year is “always hard for me,” the “plant-based” runner offered solutions for their “animal-cooking” neighbors, including shutting their windows so as to trap the delicious aroma, and only barbecuing veggies outdoors.

“Quite honestly the odor is offensive and I’m hoping our community can have some empathy for its #plantbased neighbors by closing their windows if they are cooking meat and only putting vegetables on their bbq,” the nagging runner stated.

The post was slammed on Twitter, where people criticized the entitled runner for attempting to force their lifestyle on everyone else.

German state broadcaster WDR2 faced protests after it broadcast a video in which a group of children were taught to sing about how their grandmas were "environmental pigs" for driving non-electric vehicles and eating meat.

