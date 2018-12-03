Vegans Want to Ban Phrase "Bringing Home The Bacon"

Vegans and other activists are slamming use of phrases like “bringing home the bacon” and “your goose is cooked.”

Traditional “meat-based” metaphors are now considered a throwback of a “societal power” that oppressed “disadvantaged groups,” according to a researcher at Swansea University.

“…Meat is more than just a form of sustenance, it is the very king of all foods,” said the researcher. “It’s a source of societal power.”

She justified the war on the phrases by stating that historically, meat was meant for the upper classes while the poor had to eat mostly a vegetarian diet.

“As a result, the consumption of meat was associated with dominant power structures in society, its absence from the plate indicating disadvantaged groups, such as women and the poor,” the researcher continued. “To control the supply of meat was to control the people.”

Additionally, the researcher claimed today’s meat consumption is linked to popular issues like climate change and environmental degradation.

“In today’s reality, meat is repeatedly the subject of much socially and politically charged discussion, including about how the demand for meat is contributing to climate change and environmental degradation,” said the researcher. “…The growth of vegetarianism and veganism threatens to dethrone meat from its position at the top of the food hierarchy.

That “dethroning” prediction is a reference to a survey that noted a “significant spike” of people were converting to veganism.

Correspondingly, PETA has been waging its own campaign against idioms that “perpetuate violence toward animals” and “normalize abuse.”

“While these phrases may seem harmless, they carry meaning and can send mixed signals to students about the relationship between humans and animals and can normalize abuse,” said PETA on its promotional site.

PETA’s notable reshaping of classic idioms includes: “feed two birds with one scone,” “take the flower by the thorns,” and “bringing home the bagels.”

Earlier this year, Infowars reported that PETA called on people to stop drinking milk because the beverage “has long been a symbol used by white supremacists.”