As we learn more about the Las Vegas shooter it seems that things become less and less clear.


Related Articles

Shocking! Police Scanner Audio Contradicts Vegas Massacre Narrative

Shocking! Police Scanner Audio Contradicts Vegas Massacre Narrative

Special Reports
Comments
Leaked Info Only Lengthens The List Of Unanswered Questions About Vegas

Leaked Info Only Lengthens The List Of Unanswered Questions About Vegas

Special Reports
Comments

Official Narrative On Las Vegas Massacre Does Not Add Up

Special Reports
Comments

Roger Stone: Guccifer 2.0 Is Not A Russian Asset

Special Reports
Comments

Are NFL Games Manipulated For Entertainment Purposes?

Special Reports
Comments

Comments