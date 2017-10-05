Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Vegas Shooter’s Profile Fits Intel Operative Signature
The mysterious background of Paddock only raises more questions
The Alex Jones Show -
October 5, 2017
Comments
As we learn more about the Las Vegas shooter it seems that things become less and less clear.
Related Articles
Shocking! Police Scanner Audio Contradicts Vegas Massacre Narrative
Special Reports
Comments
Leaked Info Only Lengthens The List Of Unanswered Questions About Vegas
Special Reports
Comments
Official Narrative On Las Vegas Massacre Does Not Add Up
Special Reports
Comments
Roger Stone: Guccifer 2.0 Is Not A Russian Asset
Special Reports
Comments
Are NFL Games Manipulated For Entertainment Purposes?
Special Reports
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.