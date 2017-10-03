Vegas Shooting Survivor Says 'In a World Were Everyone is Kneeling,' He Saw People Running Towards Danger

It’s a universal truth, that we see the best of people in the worst of times. Another thing those troubling times do, is make us appreciate who the true heroes in life are.

In an interview on Fox News, one survivor of the shooting in Las Vegas referenced the millionaire players and their NFL protests by saying he saw people running into the danger instead of kneeling in anger.

“In a world where everyone is kneeling, I saw hundreds of people standing up and running towards the danger:”

Witness on first responders: "In a world where everyone is kneeling, I saw hundreds of people standing up and running towards the danger." pic.twitter.com/GzSAG7sQc0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 2, 2017

