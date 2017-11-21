Vegas Shooting Victims File Lawsuits Against Mandalay Bay, Event Organizer

Victims of the October 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas filed lawsuits against the owners of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, in addition to the concert promoter responsible for the Route 91 festival and alleged shooter Stephen Paddock’s estate.

Reuters reports on the five lawsuits filed in a Los Angeles Superior Court Monday:

The largest of the lawsuits was filed on behalf of 450 people who were either injured in or witnessed the shooting, while the other four were brought by families of people who were killed or severely injured.

MGM Resorts International, which operates Mandalay Bay, and Mandalay Corp, the owner of the hotel, failed to spot red flags that may have preceded Paddock’s rampage, one lawsuit alleges, adding that hotel staff was not properly trained for the event and that adequate security measures were not in place.

Lawyers for the victims say the suits were filed in California, despite the shooting taking place in Las Vegas, because a large majority of victims resided in the state and because Live Nation Entertainment Inc, the organizer of the event, is headquartered in Beverly Hills.

Lawyer Muhammad Aziz said a lawsuit was not filed against bump stock manufacturer Slide Fire Solutions because his clients support the Second Amendment.

“We want to focus on hotel and venue security, not turn this into a gun rights case,” Aziz reportedly stated.

The October 1 event left 59 people dead, including suspected shooter Stephen Paddock, in addition to 546 people who were injured, and was called the worst mass shooting in US history.

Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735