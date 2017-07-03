Infowars reporter David Knight covers Nevada’s decision to legalize recreational marijuana.

About 40 dispensaries that currently sell medical marijuana have received permission to sell pot to adults over the age of 21 beginning Saturday and a handful are so eager to start sales they will celebrate by opening their doors late.

State Sen. Tick Segerblom (D), a longtime legalization advocate who helped shepherd marijuana regulations through the state legislature this year, will be the first customer in line at Reef Dispensaries.