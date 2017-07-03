Infowars reporter David Knight covers Nevada’s decision to legalize recreational marijuana.

About 40 dispensaries that currently sell medical marijuana have received permission to sell pot to adults over the age of 21 beginning Saturday and a handful are so eager to start sales they will celebrate by opening their doors late.

State Sen. Tick Segerblom (D), a longtime legalization advocate who helped shepherd marijuana regulations through the state legislature this year, will be the first customer in line at Reef Dispensaries.


Related Articles

Trump White House Says Simple Repeal Of Obamacare May Be In The Works

Trump White House Says Simple Repeal Of Obamacare May Be In The Works

Health
Comments
Sen. Paul: Replace Obamacare With ‘Freedom And Choice’

Sen. Paul: Replace Obamacare With ‘Freedom And Choice’

Health
Comments

World’s first trials of MDMA to treat alcohol addiction set to begin

Health
Comments

Conservative Leaders Demand Full Repeal of Obamacare

Health
Comments

Seven Planned Parenthood Abortion Facilities Permanently Close Today

Health
Comments

Comments