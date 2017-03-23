Vehicles Becoming Favored Terrorist Attack Weapon

The assailant in a deadly attack here Wednesday that left four people dead, including the attacker, used a weapon increasingly common in recent terrorist attacks: a road vehicle that typically draws little notice but can kill with devastating effect.

Details of the attack aren’t yet clear, but officials are calling it a terrorist incident. Just before 2:40 p.m., a small sport-utility vehicle slammed into pedestrians and police officers on Westminster Bridge, which spans the River Thames just in front of Westminster Palace, home of the British Parliament and a popular tourist spot. Two people were killed, and 40 injured, according to authorities.

The driver of the vehicle—police said they believed there was only one—then made it onto the grounds of Parliament, where this person stabbed a police officer to death before being shot and killed.

