Venezuela, America’s Illegal Wars, & The Cost of Freedom

The fundamental principle that governments must rest on the consent of the governed—has been at the foundation of Venezuelan democracy since 1958.

And any credible reading of the constitution shows that Maduro was not reelected in 2018. In direct violation of the Venazuelan constitution, Maduro organized an illegal election.

And according to Article 233 of the constitution, in a situation with no president the president of the National Assembly “shall take charge of the Presidency of the Republic.”

Under the constitution, Juan Guaidó is the de jure president of Venazuela. But is Regime Change the answer? Or is it just another illegal war?

Infowars version with live comments:

Vice President Mike Pence travelled to Venezuela to meet with Juan Guaidó and deliver a shipment of US Aid to the desperate country.