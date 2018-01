Venezuela’s “Rambo” rebel helicopter pilot has been cornered by government forces as five of his band were arrested, with reports suggesting he may have been killed in the shoot-out.

Oscar Perez made international headlines last year when he stole a police helicopter and used it to attack government buildings.

On Monday, authorities detained members of a “terrorist cell” linked to him and killed several other militants during a shoot-out in a poor area outside Caracas.

