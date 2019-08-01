Venezuela: Socialist ‘Death Squads’ Targeting Opposition Activists

The Maduro dictatorship in Venezuela is stepping up the operations of “death squads” aimed at eliminating all opposition to the socialist regime, El Mundo detailed in a report on Wednesday.

At a military ceremony in 2017, dictator Nicolás Maduro launched a new security unit known as the Special Action Forces (FAES), which he declared would “join the fight against crime, against terrorism and against right-wing terrorist groups.” Since their formation, 641 members of the FAES have begun terrorizing those suspected of vehement opposition of the regime, carrying out thousands of extrajudicial killings and other human rights abuses, El Mundo, a Spanish newspaper, revealed.

In her recent report on human rights abuses carried out by the Maduro regime, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet provided detailed evidence of the group’s modus operandi: traveling around in black pickup trucks, dressed in black with balaclavas and carrying long weapons.

