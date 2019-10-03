Venezuela: Video Shows Guards Laughing at Prisoners as Roosters Fight on Their Naked Bodies

A shocking video out of Venezuela shows guards laughing at prisoners on the ground as two roosters fight on top of their naked bodies.

The clip shows prisoners at a detention facility in Anaco sprawled naked on the floor with their hands behind their heads.

In a bizarre scene, two roosters fight each other as they walk on top of the naked prisoners while guards laugh.

There was speculation on Twitter as to whether the men are political prisoners and opponents of the Maduro regime, but this is not confirmed.

The Venezuelan attorney general ordered an investigation into the abuse and said that two junior police officers had been charged.

Prison officials Jackson Guevara, José Fernández and José Mendoza have also been charged.

While such scenes would look out of place in the west, they are par for the course in the socialist hellhole that is Venezuela.

