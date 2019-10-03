Venezuela: Video Shows Guards Laughing at Prisoners as Roosters Fight on Their Naked Bodies

A shocking video out of Venezuela shows guards laughing at prisoners on the ground as two roosters fight on top of their naked bodies.

The clip shows prisoners at a detention facility in Anaco sprawled naked on the floor with their hands behind their heads.

In a bizarre scene, two roosters fight each other as they walk on top of the naked prisoners while guards laugh.

Sono immagini forti, ma non possiamo voltarci dall'altra parte. Ecco l'ennesima violazione dei diritti umani in #Venezuela. Questo è il trattamento che ricevono i detenuti oppositori del regime di #Maduro. È ora di fermarlo, senza se e senza ma.#VenezuelaLibre pic.twitter.com/REBw2GbkDS — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) October 1, 2019

There was speculation on Twitter as to whether the men are political prisoners and opponents of the Maduro regime, but this is not confirmed.

The Venezuelan attorney general ordered an investigation into the abuse and said that two junior police officers had been charged.

Prison officials Jackson Guevara, José Fernández and José Mendoza have also been charged.

While such scenes would look out of place in the west, they are par for the course in the socialist hellhole that is Venezuela.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————