Venezuelan Court Seeks to Strip Guaido's Legal Immunity, Raising Fears of Arrest

Venezuela’s Supreme Court has called for opposition leader Juan Guaido to be stripped of his parliamentary immunity, in a move that could soon lead to his imprisonment.

On Monday, Supreme Court Justice Maikel Moreno said Guaido should be prosecuted for violating a travel ban, after the National Assembly leader toured several Latin American countries a few weeks ago.

The pro-government Constituent Assembly is expected to back the request over the coming days.

