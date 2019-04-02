Venezuelan Court Seeks to Strip Guaido's Legal Immunity, Raising Fears of Arrest

Image Credits: FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images.

Venezuela’s Supreme Court has called for opposition leader Juan Guaido to be stripped of his parliamentary immunity, in a move that could soon lead to his imprisonment.

On Monday, Supreme Court Justice Maikel Moreno said Guaido should be prosecuted for violating a travel ban, after the National Assembly leader toured several Latin American countries a few weeks ago.

FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images

The pro-government Constituent Assembly is expected to back the request over the coming days.

