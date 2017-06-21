Venezuelan Minister Sneers at U.S. Diplomat: ‘Send In Your Marines’

Venezuela’s fiery foreign minister clashed with a senior U.S. diplomat at an Organization of American States meeting Tuesday, saying mockingly that the only way a regional mediation initiative responding to the crisis in her country could be imposed on Venezuela would be to “send in your Marines.”

Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez did not take kindly to a proposal by Mexico’s foreign minister that the OAS set up a regional “contact group” in response to the political and economic crisis in the socialist-ruled country.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan urged the OAS meeting in Cancun to “take a modest step to put together a group that would help facilitate a resolution of the serious problems which we all acknowledge are present in Venezuela.”

If the 34-member regional grouping could not agree on that at the very least, he said, “we seriously impair our ability to go forward as an organization.”

Read more