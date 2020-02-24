With Sen. Bernie Sanders now the clear frontrunner for the Democratic nomination for president, even some on the left have expressed worry over what a self-described Democratic Socialist on the ticket in November could mean not only for Democrats’ chances of taking back the White House but also for their down-ballot odds, namely, control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.

Among Sanders’ most ardent supporters are college-aged voters, who favor the Democratic Socialist far more overwhelmingly than the broader electorate.

However, from liberal MSNBC commentators Chris Matthews and Joy Reid to former Clinton campaign manager James Carville, a growing number of voices on the left are sounding the alarm, joining those with whom Campus Reform spoke more than a year ago.

At a Washington, D.C. protest, Campus Reform’s Cabot Phillips spoke with individuals who escaped socialism in Venezuela to come to America.

“You do not ever want anyone, not even close, to socialism to come to this country,” one person said.

The same person specifically invoked Sanders’ name.

“Bernie Sanders is your enemy. Do not ever get involved with this individual or any of the other socialists,” he said.

“It is not the route to go. It is not possible. It is not feasible. Don’t fall for it,” another said.

“We also thought that this could never happen in our country,” one victim of socialism said about the economic system’s perils. “We had a balance of powers. We had democracy and we elected our leaders.”

One person who said that he was born and raised in Venezuela said that he has seen the country “deteriorate” under socialism.

On Saturday, Sanders won the Nevada Democratic caucuses. The win follows his victory in the New Hampshire primary and his virtual tie for first place with former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg in Iowa.

Sanders’ wins in the first three contest states pave a clearer path for him to the Democratic nomination than for any other Democratic presidential candidate, although the South Carolina primary is just one week away, with Super Tuesday also quickly approaching.



