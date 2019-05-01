Venezuela's Guaido Calls For 'Largest March in History'

Image Credits: Carolain Caraballo/Vizzor Image/Getty Images.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido faced a key test of support on Wednesday after calling for the “largest march” in Venezuela’s history to try to dislodge President Nicolas Maduro, even as the military has so far resisted calls to help remove him.

Guaido on Tuesday urged the armed forces to support his effort to oust Maduro and appeared outside an air force base with dozens of National Guard members.

Carolain Caraballo/Vizzor Image/Getty Images

But there were no concrete signs of defection from the armed forces leadership, despite a years-long deep economic crisis and support for Guaido from the United States and other Western nations.

