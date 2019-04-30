Venezuela’s Guaido Says Troops Have Joined Him to Oust Maduro

Image Credits: Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Tuesday called for a military uprising to oust President Nicolas Maduro and armed factions clashed at a protest outside a Caracas air base as the country hit a new crisis point.

Reuters witnesses said several dozen mostly young armed men in military uniform accompanying Guaido exchanged gunfire with soldiers acting in support of Maduro outside the La Carlota air base but the opposition did not appear to be about to take power by force.

Guaido, in a video posted on Twitter earlier on Tuesday morning, said he had begun the “final phase” of his campaign to topple Maduro, calling on Venezuelans and the military to back him to end Maduro’s “usurpation.”

Read more


A tidal wave of illegal immigration has now crippled America’s southern border.


