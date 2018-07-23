Venezuela's Inflation to Reach 1 Million Percent, IMF Forecasts

Image Credits: flickr, rufino_uribe.

Venezuela’s inflation will skyrocket to 1 million percent by the end of the year as the government continues to print money to cover a growing budget hole, the International Monetary Fund predicted on Monday.

The crisis is comparable to that of Germany in 1923 or Zimbabwe in the late 2000s, said Alejandro Werner, head of the IMF’s Western Hemisphere department. He forecast the economy to shrink 18 percent in 2018 — the third consecutive year of double-digit contractions — as oil production falls significantly.

“The collapse in economic activity, hyperinflation, and increasing deterioration in the provision of public goods as well as shortages of food at subsidized prices have resulted in large migration flows, which will lead to intensifying spillover effects on neighboring countries,” Werner wrote in a blog post.

Read more


Related Articles

Lemon Prices Soar After Calif. Heatwave

Lemon Prices Soar After Calif. Heatwave

Economy
Comments
2.5-Billion Pounds Of Meat Sit in US Warehouses

2.5-Billion Pounds Of Meat Sit in US Warehouses

Economy
Comments

Why Donald Trump Is Right To Criticize The Federal Reserve

Economy
Comments

Expert: Trump Poised To Take Control Of The Federal Reserve

Economy
Comments

Liberal Outrage Tanks Stock Market

Economy
Comments

Comments