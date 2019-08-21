Venezuela’s Maduro Confirms Secret High-Level Talks With US Officials

Image Credits: Carolina Cabral/Getty Images.

The leaders of the U.S. and Venezuela have confirmed high-ranking officials from their respective governments have been engaged in talks “for months.”

It comes less than three days after both Axios and the Associated Press reported that the U.S. had opened secret communications with top members of Venezuela’s socialist administration.

FEDERICO PARRA/AFP/Getty Images

Speaking at the White House during a meeting with his Romanian counterpart on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said: “We are talking to various representatives of Venezuela … I don’t want to say who but we are talking at a very high level.”

