Venezuela's Maduro Targeted In Assassination Attempt Using Explosive Drones

Image Credits: screenshot.

A speech by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at an army commemoration event was abruptly cut off due to a reported assassination attempt using several drones packed with explosives, injuring seven National Guard soldiers. The extent of their injuries is not known, however they are reportedly receiving medical care.  

In live footage, Maduro and officials standing behind him can be seen looking up as an explosion is heard in the distance, after which soldiers can be seen running in disarray before the transmission ends.

Speaking on state television, Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez confirmed that it was an assassination attempt, and that Maduro is was evacuated from the scene. Firefighters near the scene, however, are disputing the official version of events.

“Today’s attempt has failed and the people stand by Maduro,” said Rodriguez.

Security forces check blast heard during ceremony with dictator Nicolás Maduro in Caracas – Juan Barreto / AFP

Maduro was giving a speech in the capital of Caracas during a celebration of the National Guard’s 81st anniversary. He was wearing the presidential banner.

“To the conscious Venezuela, we are going to bet for the good of our country, the hour of the economic recovery has come and we need…,” Maduro was saying before the cameras quickly moved away from him.

Maduro was standing next to his wife Cilia Flores and several high-ranking military officials for the event.

A video shows Flores wince, and both she and Maduro look up after an unidentified sound. –AP

Venezuelan journalist Roman Camacho reported on Twitter, citing “unofficial sources,” that a drone loaded with the explosive C4 was detonated near the presidential box, and that several army cadets were injured.

Maduro was speaking at the 81st anniversary celebration of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) when the incident took place. We expect allegations that this was a false flag to emerge at any moment, as it’s not that hard to fly a drone if one knows what they’re doing.


Related Articles

Google Declares Angela Merkel ‘Leader of the Free World’

Google Declares Angela Merkel ‘Leader of the Free World’

World News
Comments
Scientists Claim They've Solved The Bermuda Triangle Mystery

Scientists Claim They’ve Solved The Bermuda Triangle Mystery

World News
Comments

Australian Football League Hosting ‘Muslims Only’ Sports Academy

World News
Comments

BBC Under Fire for ‘Dishonest’ Clip Saying UK ‘Was Multicultural Before Curry’

World News
Comments

Tommy Robinson on Tucker Reveals Inhumane Prison Treatment

World News
Comments

Comments