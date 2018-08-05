Venezuela's Maduro Targeted In Assassination Attempt Using Explosive Drones

A speech by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at an army commemoration event was abruptly cut off due to a reported assassination attempt using several drones packed with explosives, injuring seven National Guard soldiers. The extent of their injuries is not known, however they are reportedly receiving medical care.

In live footage, Maduro and officials standing behind him can be seen looking up as an explosion is heard in the distance, after which soldiers can be seen running in disarray before the transmission ends.

ÚLTIMA HORA | VIDEO – Situación irregular en la avenida Bolívar de Caracas durante Cadena Nacional de Maduro en acto con la GNB.

VTV cortó de emergencia la transmisión oficial. pic.twitter.com/SMZeFZlRv4 — Alberto Rodríguez (@AlbertoRodNews) August 4, 2018

Reuters reports a speech by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at a military event has been cut short and soldiers were seen running before the transmission cut off — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) August 4, 2018

Speaking on state television, Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez confirmed that it was an assassination attempt, and that Maduro is was evacuated from the scene. Firefighters near the scene, however, are disputing the official version of events.

LO ÚLTIMO | VIDEO – Régimen de Maduro asegura que explosión en acto de la GNB fue un atentado: ”Todas las investigaciones han permitido establecer que (las detonaciones en la avenida Bolívar) es un atentado contra el presidente Nicolás Maduro”, así lo aseguró Jorge Rodríguez. pic.twitter.com/XnFFQue9c5 — Alberto Rodríguez (@AlbertoRodNews) August 4, 2018

“Today’s attempt has failed and the people stand by Maduro,” said Rodriguez. Security forces check blast heard during ceremony with dictator Nicolás Maduro in Caracas – Juan Barreto / AFP

Maduro was giving a speech in the capital of Caracas during a celebration of the National Guard’s 81st anniversary. He was wearing the presidential banner. “To the conscious Venezuela, we are going to bet for the good of our country, the hour of the economic recovery has come and we need…,” Maduro was saying before the cameras quickly moved away from him. Maduro was standing next to his wife Cilia Flores and several high-ranking military officials for the event. A video shows Flores wince, and both she and Maduro look up after an unidentified sound. –AP

#Venezuela Fire in a building in #Caracas, possibly after the drone that aimed to kill Maduro crashed pic.twitter.com/nDzNVnwJ78 — Guy Elster (@guyelster) August 4, 2018

Venezuelan journalist Roman Camacho reported on Twitter, citing “unofficial sources,” that a drone loaded with the explosive C4 was detonated near the presidential box, and that several army cadets were injured.

#Caracas Sobre hecho en la Av Bolívar, informan fuentes extraoficiales que “un dron cargado con C4 habría detonado cerca del palco presidencial”. Varios cadetes de la GNB resultaron heridos, pres Maduro fue retirado del lugar, salió ileso al igual que el gabinete — Roman Camacho (@RCamachoVzla) August 4, 2018

Maduro was speaking at the 81st anniversary celebration of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) when the incident took place. We expect allegations that this was a false flag to emerge at any moment, as it’s not that hard to fly a drone if one knows what they’re doing.