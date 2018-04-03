Venus' clouds could host microbial life, researchers say

Life could exist just one planet removed from Earth, according to new research.

A paper published last week in the peer-reviewed journal “Astrobiology” takes a look at the second rock from the Sun — Venus — as well as its atmosphere to expand on a decades-old theory that the planet’s clouds could support microbial life.

“Together, our lines of reasoning suggest that particles in Venus’ lower clouds contain sufficient mass balance to harbor microorganisms, water, and solutes, and potentially sufficient biomass to be detected by optical methods,” the authors wrote.

