Venus' clouds could host microbial life, researchers say

Image Credits: Kevin Gill / Flickr.

Life could exist just one planet removed from Earth, according to new research.

A paper published last week in the peer-reviewed journal “Astrobiology” takes a look at the second rock from the Sun — Venus — as well as its atmosphere to expand on a decades-old theory that the planet’s clouds could support microbial life.

“Together, our lines of reasoning suggest that particles in Venus’ lower clouds contain sufficient mass balance to harbor microorganisms, water, and solutes, and potentially sufficient biomass to be detected by optical methods,” the authors wrote.

Read more


Related Articles

Poll: 63 Percent of Facebook Users Don't Trust Company With Their Data

Poll: 63 Percent of Facebook Users Don’t Trust Company With Their Data

Science & Tech
Comments
The Milky Way Is Still Growing, Surprising Scientists

The Milky Way Is Still Growing, Surprising Scientists

Science & Tech
Comments

Facebook Says Bug Responsible For Not Removing ‘Deleted’ Videos

Science & Tech
Comments

Most Distant Star Ever Seen Spotted Nine Billion Light Years Away

Science & Tech
Comments

Extinct Lizard Had Four Eyes

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments