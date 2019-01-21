Verified Leftist Calls For MAGA Kids to be 'Fired On', School Burned Down

A verified leftist on Twitter responded to the media’s fake news demonization campaign against the Covington Catholic High School students by calling for them to be ‘fired on’ and for their school to be burned down.

After the teens, some of whom were wearing MAGA hats, became embroiled in a brief confrontation with a Native American activist, the media launched a smear campaign claiming that they had harassed Nathan Phillips.

However, full video footage of the incident showed that the teens themselves were being harassed and abused by a militant black identity group and that Phillips had tried to provoke the confrontation by walking into the crowd of boys, who had begun singing high school chants to drown out the homophobic and violent abuse they were receiving.

Despite them doing absolutely nothing wrong, the Covington kids were subjected to a sustained 48 hour barrage of violent abuse, threats and doxxing on Twitter, with the Silicon Valley giant doing little to stem the tide of hatred.

Musician and verified leftist ‘Uncle Shoes’ was accused of inciting murder against the students after he tweeted, “If you are a true fan of Shoes I want you to fire on any of these red hat bitches when you see them. On sight.”

If you are a true fan of Shoes I want you to fire on any of these red hat bitches when you see them. On sight. — Uncle Shoes (@HouseShoes) January 21, 2019

“Lock the kids in the school and burn that bitch to the ground,” he added.

LOCK THE KIDS IN THE SCHOOL AND BURN THAT BITCH TO THE GROUND. — Uncle Shoes (@HouseShoes) January 19, 2019

“Burn the fucking school down,” he re-iterated.

Burn the fucking school down. https://t.co/ZLyrGRI4Ak — Uncle Shoes (@HouseShoes) January 20, 2019

He later ludicrously tried to claim that ‘fired on’ didn’t mean to shoot but to punch.

Where I’m from fire on means punch a motherfucker in the face. Guns are for pussies. Like you. — Uncle Shoes (@HouseShoes) 21 January 2019

Someone reported the threats to Twitter, who responded by saying the tweets did not violate their guidelines.

So I reported @HouseShoes and surprise surprise, calling for MAGA kids to be shot isn’t a problem apparently. pic.twitter.com/lOksPJ3Bmg — Civiltarian (@Civiltarian) January 21, 2019

Other celebrities, activists and verified leftists used their platforms to sick outrage mobs on the children.

Hollywood producer Jack Morrissey expressed his desire to see the kids “go screaming, hates first, into the woodchipper.”

Absolutely disgusting tweet from a verfied twitter user who works as a Hollywood producer. He is actually calling for killing children wearing maga hats. Is there no end to the vile hatred of the left? This is sick. pic.twitter.com/TLUVk1rFRD — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) January 21, 2019

Writer Kevin Allred brazenly asserted that all white people were terrorists (he is white).

Hello @FBI? I would like to report a terrorist. pic.twitter.com/UsR6cxHUld — ?? Lv.100 Succubus ?? (@LilithLovett) January 20, 2019

Porn star Stormy Daniels all but called for the kids to be electrocuted.

Imagine being so consumed by raw hatred, you call for electrocuting children. This is the new left. pic.twitter.com/ZNBRxgx8GL — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 21, 2019

Comedian Kathy Griffin was accused of orchestrating a doxxing campaign of the kids after demanding to know their identities.

Ps. The reply from the school was pathetic and impotent. Name these kids. I want NAMES. Shame them. If you think these fuckers wouldn’t dox you in a heartbeat, think again. https://t.co/IS80wiaQ7v — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 20, 2019

CNN contributor Reza Aslan tweeted that the main student seen during the confrontation had a “punchable face”.

Twitter has an option to report tweets that incite violence. If you wanted to report something like that, I have just the tweet for you. https://t.co/2TpcBK59mj pic.twitter.com/z9OoTYI7Ji — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) January 20, 2019

Musician Wheeler Walker called on his fans to “punch him in the nuts and send me the video of it.”

Hi @WheelerWalkerJr, you know you solicited sexual violence against a teen, right? You’re going to prison. Also you’re facing lifetime registration as a sex offender. And if he’s under 16, this would classify you as violent sexual predator. pic.twitter.com/mAj66Ge9qn — Mike Cernovich ?????? (@Cernovich) January 20, 2019

It appears that Twitter has failed to take any action against any of these threats, with no news of any of the individuals in question being suspended by the social media giant.

