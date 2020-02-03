Verified Leftists Celebrate Rush Limbaugh's Cancer on Twitter

Numerous verified leftists on Twitter reacted to Rush Limbaugh’s announcement that he was suffering from “advanced lung cancer” by celebrating the news.

The veteran radio host broke the news earlier today on his show, telling his viewers, “I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down with. The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”

Blue check marks on Twitter couldn’t contain their delight.

“It’s not cool to joke about Rush Limbaugh having cancer. You might jinx it,” said writer Johnny McNulty.

null

Writer and director Xavier Burgin called Limbaugh “an odious, white supremacist, scum of the Earth” and said his cancer should be celebrated as “good news for Black History Month.”

“Seeing a lot of people celebrating the news about Rush Limbaugh. And I just want to say good. Carry on,” remarked GQ writer and Bernie Sanders supporter Freddie Campion.

NYT bestselling author Jamie Ford reacted to Limbaugh’s cancer by equating him with a fascist and commenting, “History is a harsh mistress.”

John Tayler tweeted, “It’s only fitting that this cancer upon the world should be stricken by it.”

null

Left-wing website Raw Story taunted Limbaugh by bringing up an old show in which the radio host had said “I would like a medal for smoking.”

Media Matters’ Oliver Willis reacted to the tragic news by calling Limbaugh a sexist.

Numerous other leftists in a Huffington Post thread announcing Limbaugh’s lung cancer also reacted with glee.

“At least one of my prayers was answered,” remarked one.

“Sometimes, every once in a while, there is a tiny bit of justice,” added another.

“May he suffer a painful humiliating death, the same way he humiliated others, Amen. Enjoy Hell Rush,” remarked another.

“Fuck Rush Limbaugh. Also, fuck his cancer for being 40 years too late,” said Christopher M Ohlhoff.

These are the same people who will assert the moral high ground at every available opportunity.

In reality, they’re amoral monsters who want to see people suffer painful deaths simply because they hold different political opinions.

