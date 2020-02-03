Verified Leftists Celebrate Rush Limbaugh's Cancer on Twitter

Numerous verified leftists on Twitter reacted to Rush Limbaugh’s announcement that he was suffering from “advanced lung cancer” by celebrating the news.

The veteran radio host broke the news earlier today on his show, telling his viewers, “I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down with. The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”

Blue check marks on Twitter couldn’t contain their delight.

“It’s not cool to joke about Rush Limbaugh having cancer. You might jinx it,” said writer Johnny McNulty.

Writer and director Xavier Burgin called Limbaugh “an odious, white supremacist, scum of the Earth” and said his cancer should be celebrated as “good news for Black History Month.”

Is Rush Limbaugh an odious, white supremacist, scum of the Earth who’s contributed to the racist zeitgeist of America? Yes. But should we truly celebrate the possibility of his death? Also, yes. — X (@XLNB) February 3, 2020

“Seeing a lot of people celebrating the news about Rush Limbaugh. And I just want to say good. Carry on,” remarked GQ writer and Bernie Sanders supporter Freddie Campion.

Seeing a lot of people celebrating the news about Rush Limbaugh. And I just want to say good. Carry on. — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) February 3, 2020

NYT bestselling author Jamie Ford reacted to Limbaugh’s cancer by equating him with a fascist and commenting, “History is a harsh mistress.”

Charles Coughlin was the Rush Limbaugh of the Great Depression. 30 million tuned in as he railed against the New Deal (socialism), embraced fascism, and spewed anti-Semitic rhetoric. Few remember him because he wasn't a builder he was a wrecker. History is a harsh mistress. — Jamie Ford (@JamieFord) February 3, 2020

John Tayler tweeted, “It’s only fitting that this cancer upon the world should be stricken by it.”

Left-wing website Raw Story taunted Limbaugh by bringing up an old show in which the radio host had said “I would like a medal for smoking.”

‘I would like a medal for smoking’: Old radio shows haunt Rush Limbaugh after he reveals advanced lung cancer https://t.co/7BZvqdRyz3 — Raw Story (@RawStory) February 3, 2020

Media Matters’ Oliver Willis reacted to the tragic news by calling Limbaugh a sexist.

Rush Limbaugh's Decades Of Sexism And Misogyny https://t.co/vsHkjnoJgB — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 3, 2020

Numerous other leftists in a Huffington Post thread announcing Limbaugh’s lung cancer also reacted with glee.

“At least one of my prayers was answered,” remarked one.

“Sometimes, every once in a while, there is a tiny bit of justice,” added another.

“May he suffer a painful humiliating death, the same way he humiliated others, Amen. Enjoy Hell Rush,” remarked another.

“Fuck Rush Limbaugh. Also, fuck his cancer for being 40 years too late,” said Christopher M Ohlhoff.

Counterpoint to what seems to be the prevailing opinion on Rush Limbaugh's cancer: Fuck Rush Limbaugh. Also, fuck his cancer for being 40 years too late. — Christopher M Ohlhoff (@MOhlhoff) February 3, 2020

These are the same people who will assert the moral high ground at every available opportunity.

In reality, they’re amoral monsters who want to see people suffer painful deaths simply because they hold different political opinions.

The audio of Rush Limbaugh announcing on his show that he has advanced lung cancer

pic.twitter.com/sq5PGhzCQO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 3, 2020

